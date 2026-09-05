Mumbai police ban gatherings of 5 or more during Ganeshotsav
India
Mumbai police are putting a temporary ban on gatherings of five or more people across the city from September 9 to 23, right through the Ganeshotsav festival.
Announced by Akbar Pathan, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), this move is all about keeping things safe and smooth during the busy festival days.
Public processions, loud music, bands, and firecrackers are off-limits for now.
Weddings funerals official meetings cinemas exempt
Don't worry: weddings, funerals, official meetings, and regular stuff like movies at cinemas aren't affected.
The police will get the word out through public notices and media so everyone's in the loop.
If you break these rules, there could be penalties, so best to keep celebrations chill this year!