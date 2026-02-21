Mumbai Police ban officers from posting reels, vlogs in uniform

Social media lab will monitor posts

This move comes after "Khaki swag" reels—think slow-mo salutes and celebrity cameos—took off with Gen Z online.

Now, the Social Media Lab will be watching for rule-breakers, who could face penalties under state service rules.

It's all part of India's bigger push to tighten social media use and prevent misuse, citing concerns about inadvertent disclosure of premises and equipment and broader regulatory activity on social media.