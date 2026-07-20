Mumbai Police bans 5+ public gatherings citywide July 23-August 6
Mumbai Police has just banned public gatherings of five or more people from July 23 to August 6, covering the entire city.
This move comes after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) held a protest against alleged police actions on those taking part in a march to Parliament.
The ban also stops processions, loudspeakers, musical bands, and crackers, basically anything that could draw a crowd.
NCP (SP) demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
NCP (SP) members, led by Mumbai unit president and former MLA Milind Anna Kamble, rallied outside Mumbai University with students calling out police for targeting peaceful marchers and removing activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar amid his hunger strike.
They demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over exam paper leaks.
Kamble said the crackdown was an attack on democracy and warned that young people would respond through democratic means.