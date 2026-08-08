Mumbai Police busts ₹500cr cyber fraud, arrests 12 aged 20-25

The accused were recruited from Gujarat, trained for about two weeks, and then handled shady transactions on sites like "100 Panel" and "Rudra."

They opened bank accounts in Mumbai, sent paperwork to Goa by bus, and managed deposits, withdrawals, and transfers, sometimes using tricks like digital arrest scams.

Police seized loads of evidence: laptops, ATM cards, mobile phones, SIM cards, checkbooks, even ledgers showing all their transactions, with some seized bank accounts linked to 83 complaints of cyber fraud from various parts of the country on the Cyber Control Room helpline no. 1930.

The group earned a monthly salary plus commission. All 12 are now in custody as police dig deeper into their international connections.