Mumbai Police clears cockroach janta party 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally
India
Mumbai Police has given the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) the go-ahead for its Lehra Do Tiranga rally at Azad Maidan this Friday.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is worried about being detained in Delhi, where police have already held two party leaders after a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Dipke still plans to lead a march at Central Park, even though authorities have shut it down "for administrative reasons."
Abhijeet Dipke decries Central Park closure
Dipke is calling out the government, saying closing Central Park feels like an "undeclared Emergency."
He's urging people to join in and wave the national flag while demanding a new Chief Election Commissioner.
The CJP has challenged the government.