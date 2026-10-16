Mumbai Police clears cockroach janta party 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally

Mumbai Police has given the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) the go-ahead for its Lehra Do Tiranga rally at Azad Maidan this Friday.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is worried about being detained in Delhi, where police have already held two party leaders after a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke still plans to lead a march at Central Park, even though authorities have shut it down "for administrative reasons."