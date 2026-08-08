Mumbai Police constable Ganesh, 41, dies guarding Khan's Bandra home
India
A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable named Ganesh died of a heart attack while guarding Salman Khan's Bandra home.
He suddenly collapsed during his shift, and though his colleagues rushed him to the hospital, the doctor said he was dead on arrival.
Bishnoi targeted Khan over blackbuck controversy
Salman Khan's place has been under heavy police watch because of threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Bishnoi, who gained national attention after the murder of Punjabi star Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022, has openly targeted Khan over the old blackbuck poaching controversy.
In 2024, two men even fired shots outside Khan's home as part of these ongoing threats.