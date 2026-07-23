Mumbai Police contacted students named in FIRs before NEET protest
Ahead of a protest over NEET exam paper leaks, Mumbai Police called and visited students named in earlier FIRs, even asking some for their live locations.
The protest at Shivaji Park on Wednesday was held in support of the CJP-led protest in Delhi over NEET exam paper leaks.
Police warned students, cited FIR risks
Some students said police messaged or showed up at their homes, urging them not to join and sometimes alerting families.
Organizers from MASS noted many stayed away because of these warnings.
Police say they just want to keep students out of trouble with FIRs that could affect things like passport checks: a senior officer explained that police are trying to discourage students from protesting because getting FIRs could hamper their future and processes like passport verification.