Mumbai Police deny CJP protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
India
Mumbai Police have denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 2.
CJP co-founder Abhijeet Dipke called the move an attempt to silence public dissent and said it limits people's right to protest.
The demonstration was meant to demand Kumar's resignation over ongoing controversies.
CJP announces Mumbai jail bharo andolan
Not backing down, Dipke announced that if their right to protest isn't respected, the CJP will launch a Jail Bharo Andolan (voluntary mass arrest) in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti.
The party had aimed to kick off nationwide protests from Mumbai, and says this new plan shows they're serious about standing up for democratic rights, even when faced with official pushback.