Mumbai police file murder FIR against 10-year-old after toddler's death
India
A heartbreaking case in Mumbai has seen police file a murder FIR against a 10-year-old girl after an 18-month-old toddler died from a fall in their Goregaon East building on October 14.
What was first thought to be an accident became more serious when the toddler's mother filed a complaint and police reviewed CCTV footage.
CCTV reportedly shows girl pushing toddler
CCTV reportedly shows the girl leading the toddler toward the elevator before allegedly pushing her down an open stairwell.
The toddler's parents also claim the girl's family tried to tamper with cameras and had left their home.
The girl has been sent for counseling and is back with her parents, while police continue to investigate exactly what happened.