Mumbai police find 78-year-old man allegedly preserved in Malad freezer
Mumbai Police made a surprising discovery at a Malad day care center: they found the body of a 78-year-old man stored in a freezer.
Turns out, he passed away back in June 2022, but his daughter, who reportedly believed in rebirth, and her brother allegedly decided to preserve their father's body and reportedly the family paid ₹1.6 lakh every month for this.
Neighbors report smell, police probe preservation
Neighbors tipped off authorities after noticing a strong smell coming from the center, which had actually been sealed three months earlier.
This has led to questions about how city officials missed it for so long.
Now, police are digging deeper with help from hospital experts to figure out how the body was kept intact, and they are looking into whether the day care management played any role in this unusual case.