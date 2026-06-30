Mumbai police nab 6 in ₹10cr INOX Group WhatsApp scam

Mumbai police froze ₹5cr

Cops managed to freeze about half the stolen money, over ₹5 crore, before it disappeared.

The suspects, from Delhi, Bihar, and Maharashtra, provided their bank accounts and even bought jewelry to hide the cash trail.

A tip-off from Delhi police about two persons trying to withdraw funds helped Mumbai officers catch four suspects, and based on their interrogation, two more were nabbed.

Now, police are chasing down the mastermind who started it all by impersonating the director.