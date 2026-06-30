Mumbai police nab 6 in ₹10cr INOX Group WhatsApp scam
Mumbai police have nabbed six people for a cyber scam that drained over ₹10 crore from INOX Group.
The fraudsters tricked a senior accounts executive by pretending to be the company's director on WhatsApp, convincing them to send money through 63 quick transactions in less than two weeks.
Mumbai police froze ₹5cr
Cops managed to freeze about half the stolen money, over ₹5 crore, before it disappeared.
The suspects, from Delhi, Bihar, and Maharashtra, provided their bank accounts and even bought jewelry to hide the cash trail.
A tip-off from Delhi police about two persons trying to withdraw funds helped Mumbai officers catch four suspects, and based on their interrogation, two more were nabbed.
Now, police are chasing down the mastermind who started it all by impersonating the director.