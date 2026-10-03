Mumbai Police probe 65cr Mithi desilting scam alleging siphoning
India
Mumbai Police are digging into a ₹65 crore scam tied to the Mithi River desilting project, which was supposed to help prevent flooding after the 2005 disaster.
Instead, officials allege that Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, along with a private company and some BMC insiders, siphoned off public money meant for flood safety.
Kadam Joshi arrested, Dino Morea questioned
Kadam and Joshi were arrested. actor Dino Morea has also been questioned because of his frequent contact with Kadam, but he says he has "nothing to hide" and is cooperating fully.
"I have no clue why my name is being dragged into this."
The Enforcement Directorate is now looking into possible money laundering, with raids in 2025 in Mumbai and Kochi as they try to untangle where the funds went.