Mumbai Police rescue injured man trapped in Dahisar drain
India
Mumbai Police pulled off a quick rescue in Dahisar, saving an injured man who got stuck in a fast-flowing drain.
Officers responded fast after getting an alert, cut through an iron mesh, and managed to get him out safely.
Man treated and reunited with family
After the rescue, the man got medical help and was reunited with his family.
The police shared a video of the operation on X, formerly Twitter, which racked up over 17,000 views.
While many people praised the team's quick action, some pointed out that open drains are still a big safety issue, especially since this happened just a week after another similar accident during heavy rains.