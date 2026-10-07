Mumbai Police seize 9,800 tablets in Govandi over ₹2.53cr

Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are now working to track down where these drugs came from and who else is involved.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deen Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Anil Kumbhare, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Krishnakant Upadhyay, and DCP (ANC) Pournima Chougule-Sringi, while the raid was led by Worli Unit In-Charge PI Santosh Salunkhe, along with PI Digambar Patil, PSI Rohit Sali and other ANC members.