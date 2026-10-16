Mumbai Police seize ₹15.87cr narcotics, arrest 21 suspects
India
Mumbai Police just pulled off a huge drug bust, seizing narcotics worth ₹15.87 crore over two days (October 14 and 15).
They registered 72 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 21 people, including some who'd been on the run.
Mumbai Police seize 46.16kg assorted narcotics
Cops confiscated 46.16kg of drugs, everything from ganja and MD to heroin, charas, LSD paper, cocaine, hashish, and even hydroponic ganja.
The police say breaking up these drug rings is key for public safety.