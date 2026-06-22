Mumbai Police struggle tracking threat emails through VPNs, Proton Mail

Mumbai Police face uncooperative VPN providers

Police say VPN providers rarely help out, and international legal requests can drag on for years.

Most cases just fizzle out and get registered as minor offenses because there is nowhere else to go.

Once in a while, like in the 2024 Ambani family threat case, a tech glitch reveals someone's identity, but those wins are rare.

All this is leaving law enforcement stretched thin with little payoff.