Mumbai Police struggle tracking threat emails through VPNs, Proton Mail
Mumbai Police are running into big challenges tracking down people behind recent threat emails sent to the city's municipal office and airport.
Criminals are using virtual private networks, or VPNs, and encrypted email platforms like Proton Mail to hide their digital footprints, so investigators end up chasing fake leads across the globe with no real luck.
Mumbai Police face uncooperative VPN providers
Police say VPN providers rarely help out, and international legal requests can drag on for years.
Most cases just fizzle out and get registered as minor offenses because there is nowhere else to go.
Once in a while, like in the 2024 Ambani family threat case, a tech glitch reveals someone's identity, but those wins are rare.
All this is leaving law enforcement stretched thin with little payoff.