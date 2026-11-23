Mumbai Police use anti-narcotics van at 'Aeden' concert, book 12
Mumbai Police just rolled out a high-tech Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van, and it is already in action.
Within its first 24 hours, the van was sent to the "Aeden" concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where officers did instant drug tests and booked 12 people under anti-drug laws.
Mobile lab tests at event venues
This mobile lab lets police run quick drug screenings and collect evidence right at event venues, instead of waiting for lab results.
The move comes after two MBA students died in April after allegedly overdosing on MDMA (ecstasy) at a techno music concert in Goregaon, and it is all part of Mumbai Police's push to make concerts and big gatherings safer for everyone.