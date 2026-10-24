Mumbai police visit homes to deter protests, question Natasha Pareira
Mumbai police have started visiting people's homes to discourage them from joining protests.
Recently, officers questioned Bandra-based social activist Natasha Pareira at her home about a campus protest demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Even though she denied being involved, Natasha said the repeated questions and police presence felt intimidating: "They refused to leave despite my assurances that I had no plans to attend the Kalina protest."
Mumbai police crackdown affects 900+ people
These visits are part of a broader police crackdown on dissent in Mumbai, affecting over 900 people, including prominent figures such as Tushar Gandhi.
Some have reported detentions or even rough treatment.
While police say these are just routine checks, critics argue they are crossing the line and threatening basic rights to freedom of movement and peaceful assembly, especially as more young people speak up about issues that matter to them.