Mumbai power cuts as record 1,010 megawatts strains BEST network
India
Mumbai has been dealing with more power cuts lately, and it's mostly because everyone's cranking up the AC to beat the heat.
The city hit a record high in electricity use this year: 1,010 megawatts compared to 907 megawatts last year.
The government says the old BEST network just can't keep up, with outdated equipment struggling under all that demand.
BEST plans 3 substations, 719 hires
To fix things, BEST is planning new substations: three sites have been picked out, and the proposal was sent to the Mumbai City Collector for land allotment.
They're also hiring for 719 vacant jobs and upgrading around 1,200 distribution points.
Still, some MLAs worry if these fixes will hold up during monsoon season or if complaints will keep piling up until more staff are in place.