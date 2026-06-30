Mumbai power cuts as record 1,010 megawatts strains BEST network

BEST plans 3 substations, 719 hires

To fix things, BEST is planning new substations: three sites have been picked out, and the proposal was sent to the Mumbai City Collector for land allotment.

They're also hiring for 719 vacant jobs and upgrading around 1,200 distribution points.

Still, some MLAs worry if these fixes will hold up during monsoon season or if complaints will keep piling up until more staff are in place.