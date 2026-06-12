Mumbai power cuts driven by AC surge and aging grid
India
Mumbai's been hit with a lot of power cuts lately, and it mostly comes down to the city using way more electricity than its old network can handle.
With everyone cranking up their ACs to beat the heat, demand has shot up from 3,300 MW to almost 4,500 MW, but the system hasn't caught up.
South Mumbai construction damages underground cables
Ongoing construction is damaging underground cables, especially in South Mumbai, leading to even more outages.
Plus, new high-rises and modern appliances are putting extra strain on the grid.
Upgrades are in progress but could take months; experts warn blackouts may stick around unless infrastructure gets a serious boost.