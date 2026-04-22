Mumbai-Pune 7.35km signal-free corridor to be completed February 2027
India
Big news for anyone traveling between Mumbai and Pune: a new 7.35-kilometer signal-free corridor is set for completion by February 2027.
This connector, part of the Mumbai 3.0 plan, will link up with Atal Setu and could save commuters up to 90 minutes by cutting out traffic lights and keeping cars moving smoothly.
Mumbai-Pune corridor over halfway complete
The project's already over halfway done, with a 4.6-kilometer elevated section at Chirle and a 2.75-kilometer stretch from Palaspe to the expressway taking shape fast.
Most of the foundations and precast girders are in place too.
Once finished, this corridor will also give direct access to Navi Mumbai International Airport, making travel between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune way easier for everyone on the go!