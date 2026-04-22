Mumbai-Pune 7.35km signal-free corridor to be completed February 2027

Mumbai-Pune corridor over halfway complete

The project's already over halfway done, with a 4.6-kilometer elevated section at Chirle and a 2.75-kilometer stretch from Palaspe to the expressway taking shape fast.

Most of the foundations and precast girders are in place too.

Once finished, this corridor will also give direct access to Navi Mumbai International Airport, making travel between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune way easier for everyone on the go!