Mumbai-Pune 'Missing link' ₹6,695cr closed after landslide, Pune-to-Mumbai traffic diverted

Tunnel cores intact, outer structures damaged

The 13.3-kilometer Missing Link, featuring twin tunnels and India's tallest cable-stayed bridge, was designed to make journeys safer by bypassing the risky Khandala ghat stretch.

Still, despite advanced rockfall systems approved by IIT Bombay, relentless rain sent boulders crashing down from unexpected heights.

The MSRDC called it an "act of God," but reassured everyone that while some outer structures took a hit, the tunnel cores are safe.