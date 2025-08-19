Mumbai rain: Schools shut, trains delayed, flights diverted
Mumbai just saw a massive downpour—500mm of rain in only 84 hours—prompting a red alert for August 18-19.
The city scrambled to cope: schools and colleges in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Mira Bhayander closed, and daily life was thrown off track.
Two deaths reported
The rains led to two tragic deaths, with another person missing after being swept away in the Mithi river.
Major neighborhoods like Chembur and Dadar faced serious flooding, even forcing Mumbai University exams to be postponed.
Trains ran late by up to an hour, busses were rerouted on over 50 routes, flights were disrupted with one diversion and 10 go-arounds, and power cuts hit several areas.
Traffic jams left students stranded on busses as police stepped in to help.
With waterlogged roads everywhere, commuting quickly turned into a real struggle for everyone trying to get around the city.