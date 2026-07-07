Mumbai rains close schools and colleges as IMD flags orange
Mumbai's heavy rains have pretty much put the city on pause: schools and colleges are closed today to keep everyone safe.
The weather office, IMD, has dialed down its warning to orange, but more heavy rain and gusty winds are still expected.
BMC is asking people to stay home unless it's really necessary, with many low-lying areas already flooded.
Mumbai flights delayed, rail services disrupted
Flights are running late or getting canceled: IndiGo suggests checking your flight status before heading out and giving yourself extra time because of traffic jams.
On the train front, Western Railway has called off several services due to waterlogged tracks, while a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill is causing major delays for Central Railway too.
If you're traveling, it's best to keep an eye out for updates.