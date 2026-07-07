Mumbai rains close schools and colleges as IMD flags orange

Mumbai flights delayed, rail services disrupted

Flights are running late or getting canceled: IndiGo suggests checking your flight status before heading out and giving yourself extra time because of traffic jams.

On the train front, Western Railway has called off several services due to waterlogged tracks, while a landslide between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill is causing major delays for Central Railway too.

If you're traveling, it's best to keep an eye out for updates.