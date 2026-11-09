Mumbai records 137 Diwali firecracker fires, 2 women injured
India
Diwali celebrations in Mumbai led to 137 firecracker-related fires this year, the highest the city has seen lately.
Two women were injured, and emergency services had their hands full.
For context, last year saw 113 such incidents, and the year before that, just 80.
Mumbai fire brigade urges safety measures
With the spike in cases, Mumbai Fire Brigade is urging everyone to light crackers only in open spaces, far from buildings or gas stations.
They are also reminding people to keep an eye on children, wear snug clothes, clear flammable materials from balconies, and never try to relight dud crackers.
If there is an emergency, you can call 101 or the BMC helpline at 1916 for help.