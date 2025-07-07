Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Mumbai records 57% of annual rainfall quota
Mumbai's rainy season is off to a strong start—Colaba has already soaked up 1187mm of rain, which is over half its yearly average. Santacruz isn't far behind with 1028mm.
This jump is thanks to surprise pre-monsoon showers in May and the southwest monsoon arriving earlier than usual on May 25.
TL;DR
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane
All this early rain means Mumbai's lakes are now at about 60% capacity—the best they've been for this time of year in two years.
Still, Santacruz had a bit of a dry patch in June.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, warning of heavy rain and strong winds ahead, so keep your umbrellas handy!