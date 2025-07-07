Mumbai Metro faces technical disruptions, causes commuter chaos
On Monday, July 7, 2025, a technical snag on Mumbai Metro Line-1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) slowed down trains and left platforms jam-packed during the morning rush.
Videos of crowded stations, especially Ghatkopar, quickly made the rounds on social media platform X.
Commuters slam metro officials on X
Frustrated commuters took to X to call out metro officials and even tagged Maharashtra's Chief Minister, demanding better service and more trains.
Many pointed out that Line-1 lags behind newer lines in terms of maintenance and capacity.
The timing was especially rough since local trains were also delayed, making daily travel even tougher for everyone.
Metro operator issues official statement
The metro operator said the slowdown was due to one train not reaching normal speed but promised things would be back on track soon.
Still, this incident has sparked fresh calls for improved infrastructure and crowd management—something regular riders say is long overdue.