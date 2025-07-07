Nykaa has started FY26 on a strong note

Nykaa shares rise nearly 3% after strong Q1 FY26 update

By Akash Pandey 01:49 pm Jul 07, 202501:49 pm

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) witnessed a nearly 3% rise in its share price, reaching ₹203 on the BSE during Monday's trading session. The surge came after the company released its Q1 FY26 business update on Sunday. The report revealed that Nykaa has started FY26 on a strong note, expecting consolidated net revenue growth for the first quarter to be at the lower end of the mid-twenties range.