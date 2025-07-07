Nykaa shares rise nearly 3% after strong Q1 FY26 update
What's the story
Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) witnessed a nearly 3% rise in its share price, reaching ₹203 on the BSE during Monday's trading session. The surge came after the company released its Q1 FY26 business update on Sunday. The report revealed that Nykaa has started FY26 on a strong note, expecting consolidated net revenue growth for the first quarter to be at the lower end of the mid-twenties range.
Growth projection
Beauty vertical expects GMV growth in higher mid-twenties
Nykaa expects its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth to exceed the expected net revenue growth, crossing the mid-twenties. The company's Beauty vertical is expected to witness GMV growth in the higher mid-twenties, despite softer consumer sentiment during its flagship sale period due to geopolitical tensions. The company credits this strong performance to its e-commerce platform, retail stores, eB2B distribution, and House of Nykaa brands.
Fashion growth
Fashion vertical expected to deliver GMV growth in mid-twenties
The Fashion vertical of Nykaa is expected to deliver GMV growth in the mid-twenties, a significant improvement over recent quarters. This was aided by increased traction on its core platform, an expanding product assortment, and strong customer acquisition. However, net revenue growth for this vertical is expected to improve sequentially to the mid-teens but likely remain lower than the GMV growth rate.