India • Jul 07, 2025
Vice President equates Preamble to parenthood
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently called the Preamble of India's Constitution "unchangeable," comparing it to parenthood—"Like parenthood, it is immutable."
Speaking at a law university in Kochi, he pointed out that the Preamble was changed during the Emergency in the 1970s.
'Preamble shapes how laws are understood'
Dhankhar described the Preamble as shaping how laws are understood and reflecting what people value most.
He also called changes made during the Emergency "the darkest chapter" in democracy.
Meanwhile, RSS leaders are questioning those changes and suggesting a review, sparking new debates about what should define India's core values today.