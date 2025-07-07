Himachal bank devastated by flash floods

TL;DR

78 lives lost, dozens missing

These disasters have claimed 78 lives so far, with dozens still missing and over a hundred injured.

Daily life is seriously disrupted—243 roads (including two national highways) are shut, power and water supplies are down in places, and even banks like the Himachal Cooperative Bank in Thunag have been wrecked.

Locals are now guarding valuables themselves as everyone waits for things to calm down.