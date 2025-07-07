Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Himachal bank devastated by flash floods
Himachal Pradesh is facing intense flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides since June 20.
The IMD has put Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi on red alert, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected till July 9.
Several other districts are also on high alert as the weather shows no signs of letting up.
TL;DR
78 lives lost, dozens missing
These disasters have claimed 78 lives so far, with dozens still missing and over a hundred injured.
Daily life is seriously disrupted—243 roads (including two national highways) are shut, power and water supplies are down in places, and even banks like the Himachal Cooperative Bank in Thunag have been wrecked.
Locals are now guarding valuables themselves as everyone waits for things to calm down.