Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in the upcoming film Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh. The news comes as fans eagerly await Singh's debut in the franchise, which was previously headlined by Khan. According to sources close to the project, as told to India Today, Khan's cameo will add an unexpected twist to the storyline.
Cameo details
'Not much is known about the part...'
A source told India Today, "The makers are planning to add some drama by including Shah Rukh Khan's character." "Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him." "While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it." This would mark a first on-screen collaboration between Singh and Khan.
Casting rumors
Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani also expected to return
In addition to Khan's cameo, there are also rumors of Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to the franchise as Roma. If true, this would be a major casting development for Don 3. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is expected to star as the female lead despite earlier reports suggesting she had exited the project due to her impending motherhood. The film is directed by Akhtar and will also star Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.