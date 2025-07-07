Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3'?

Cameo details

A source told India Today, "The makers are planning to add some drama by including Shah Rukh Khan's character." "Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him." "While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it." This would mark a first on-screen collaboration between Singh and Khan.