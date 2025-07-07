Saif's enemy property case: How ancestor's migration can cost you 

In a groundbreaking judgment, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared that a large part of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan 's ancestral property in Bhopal is "enemy property" under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. This ruling prevents Khan and his heirs from claiming rights over properties worth more than ₹15,000 crore. The decision was made last week and has significant implications for cross-border inheritance. Let's understand how.

Historical migration Why Khan lost claim over the properties The court's ruling is based on the historical migration of Khan's great-aunt, Begum Abida Sultan, who was the eldest daughter of Nawab Hamidullah Khan. She moved to Pakistan in 1950 after Partition and later became a Pakistani diplomat. The court ruled that her migration automatically brought her Indian properties under the purview of the Enemy Property Act, which vests such properties with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), a department under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Property dispute Disputed properties include Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Flag Staff House The disputed properties include several iconic structures in Bhopal, such as the Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, and Dar-us-Salam. These were part of the vast estate of the former Nawab of Bhopal. Khan, who is a descendant through Nawab Hamidullah's younger daughter Sajida Sultan, was declared a legal heir in a 2000 judgment. However, this ruling has now been set aside by the High Court, which has ordered a fresh civil trial to determine succession rights.

Legal implications What is the Enemy Property Act? The Enemy Property Act, 1968, was enacted during India's wars with Pakistan and China. It allows the Indian government to take control of properties owned by nationals of "enemy" countries. A 2017 amendment made the law stricter by preventing any legal recourse for heirs and empowering the government to sell or dispose of such properties. The law considers only the nationality of the original titleholder—in this case, Abida Sultan—making claims by subsequent Indian-born heirs invalid.

Legal challenges HC's clarification on inheritance of enemy property The court has made it clear that once a property is vested under the Enemy Property Act, it cannot be inherited, sold, or transferred by heirs regardless of their nationality or residence status. This means that even if Khan and his family are Indian citizens, they cannot inherit these properties because Abida Sultan was the last rightful owner, and she became a Pakistani national.