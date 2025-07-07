Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Thunderstorms and gusty winds predicted in Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40-50km/h) from July 7 to 11.
Areas like North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to see the most action.
TL;DR
Stay alert and keep an eye on updates
Storms like these can potentially mess with daily life—think sudden power cuts or travel delays—and could even damage crops.
Since July usually brings heavier rains here anyway, it's smart for everyone (especially if you're out or farming) to stay alert and keep an eye on updates.