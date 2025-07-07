Bengaluru bike taxi riders circumvent ban via WhatsApp
Bengaluru's bike taxi riders aren't letting the recent government ban slow them down—they're now using WhatsApp to reach out directly to commuters, offering rides at old rates by tapping into contacts from previous trips and digital payments.
This move is proving especially handy for folks trying to get between Metro stations and busy office hubs.
'Parcel bookings' as cover for the ride
With apps shut down since June 16, many riders are suggesting "parcel bookings" as a cover—commuters book a parcel ride, cancel it, and then arrange the trip directly.
This hack is common in places like Koramangala and Electronic City, where last-mile travel options are limited.
Since autorickshaw fares have shot up (₹120-₹150 for even short distances), these informal networks are filling a real gap for budget-conscious travelers.