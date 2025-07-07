Bengaluru bike taxi riders circumvent ban via WhatsApp

TL;DR

'Parcel bookings' as cover for the ride

With apps shut down since June 16, many riders are suggesting "parcel bookings" as a cover—commuters book a parcel ride, cancel it, and then arrange the trip directly.

This hack is common in places like Koramangala and Electronic City, where last-mile travel options are limited.

Since autorickshaw fares have shot up (₹120-₹150 for even short distances), these informal networks are filling a real gap for budget-conscious travelers.