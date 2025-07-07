Bihar witnesses brutal crimes: Government official and businessman murdered

TL;DR

Separate incidents in Muzaffarpur and Patna

In Muzaffarpur, Mohammad Mumtaz was fatally stabbed by robbers who broke into his house at 3am

his family witnessed the attack but couldn't stop it. The attackers escaped with valuables.

Later, Ajeet Kumar, a Patna-based businessman connected to a local school, was shot dead for reasons still unclear.

Police have recovered evidence and launched investigations in both cases, promising to find those responsible soon.