India • Jul 07, 2025
Bihar witnesses brutal crimes: Government official and businessman murdered
Two separate killings rocked Bihar on Sunday—a junior government engineer was attacked during a robbery at home in Muzaffarpur, while a businessman was shot dead that night in Patna's Khagaul area.
TL;DR
Separate incidents in Muzaffarpur and Patna
In Muzaffarpur, Mohammad Mumtaz was fatally stabbed by robbers who broke into his house at 3am
his family witnessed the attack but couldn't stop it. The attackers escaped with valuables.
Later, Ajeet Kumar, a Patna-based businessman connected to a local school, was shot dead for reasons still unclear.
Police have recovered evidence and launched investigations in both cases, promising to find those responsible soon.