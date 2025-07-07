Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Tragic accident claims lives in MP's Shahdol
Early Monday morning, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying mostly women and children crashed into a tree near Jora village in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.
The group was on their way back from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the accident happened.
Three women lost their lives and 15 others were hurt.
Victims from Chhattisgarh
The victims—Gayatri Kawar, Malti Patel, and Indira Bai—were from Chhattisgarh.
Police have informed their families, and four people with serious injuries were taken to Shahdol Medical College for further care.
Local authorities are now investigating what caused the crash.