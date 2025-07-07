Next Article

India • Jul 07, 2025 Tragic accident claims lives in MP's Shahdol

Early Monday morning, a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) carrying mostly women and children crashed into a tree near Jora village in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh.

The group was on their way back from a pilgrimage to Ayodhya when the accident happened.

Three women lost their lives and 15 others were hurt.