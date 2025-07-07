Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Bengaluru man brutally assaulted over relationship dispute
In Bengaluru, a man named Kushal was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by his ex-girlfriend and her friends after he sent her inappropriate messages following their breakup.
He was tricked into getting into a car near Nelamangala, taken to a remote spot, attacked, and threatened with a video of the assault if he went to the police.
TL;DR
Four suspects arrested
Police have arrested four suspects—Hemant, Yashwant, Shivashankar, and Shashank Gowda. The case is still being investigated.
This incident is a reminder that handling relationship issues with respect is always better than turning to threats or violence.