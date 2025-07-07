Kerala's Palakkad Nipah patient in critical condition

TL;DR

425 contacts under watch across Kerala

Health teams have tracked down 173 people who had contact with the patient, including 52 considered high-risk; 12 are now isolated.

Across Kerala, about 425 contacts are under watch—87 of them healthcare workers in Kozhikode and 61 in Palakkad.

Officials have shared route maps to help people stay informed and safe.

Health dept going door-to-door with fever checks

The health department is going door-to-door with fever checks and awareness drives, covering over 1,600 homes so far.

Ambulances are ready if needed, and families affected by the outbreak are getting psychological support.

Arrangements are being made for declaring containment zones as officials work to trace where the infection started.