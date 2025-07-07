Kerala's Palakkad Nipah patient in critical condition
Kerala is on alert after a 38-year-old woman in Palakkad tested positive for the Nipah virus—the district's first-ever case.
She's getting special antibody treatment in Kozhikode and has been isolated to keep things contained.
The state has ramped up safety steps, especially in nearby Malappuram and Kozhikode.
425 contacts under watch across Kerala
Health teams have tracked down 173 people who had contact with the patient, including 52 considered high-risk; 12 are now isolated.
Across Kerala, about 425 contacts are under watch—87 of them healthcare workers in Kozhikode and 61 in Palakkad.
Officials have shared route maps to help people stay informed and safe.
Health dept going door-to-door with fever checks
The health department is going door-to-door with fever checks and awareness drives, covering over 1,600 homes so far.
Ambulances are ready if needed, and families affected by the outbreak are getting psychological support.
Arrangements are being made for declaring containment zones as officials work to trace where the infection started.