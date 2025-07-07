Tanker reports explosion off Gujarat coast; crew safe
A tanker, MV Fulda, had an explosion off Gujarat's coast just after unloading methanol at Deendayal Port and heading to Oman.
Thankfully, there was no fire or smoke, and all 21 crew members made it out safely with help from the port authority and Indian Coast Guard.
Coast Guard and port teams rushed to the spot
Right after the blast, the Coast Guard and port teams rushed in to secure the ship and evacuate everyone without injuries.
Om Prakash Dadlani from Deendayal Port Authority confirmed there was "no fire or smoke," which definitely helped keep things under control.
Another incident in late June
This comes soon after a big fire on another tanker—MT Yi Cheng 6—in late June.
The Indian Navy's INS Tabar jumped in to put out the flames and rescue 14 crew members.
These quick responses show how prepared India's maritime teams are when emergencies hit offshore.