Defence Secretary denies loss of Rafale jets in Operation Sindoor

What was Operation Sindoor?

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor was India's direct response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam just weeks earlier.

Indian forces targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir using precision strikes but avoided military bases to keep civilian harm low.

The operation lasted four days before both sides agreed to a ceasefire as tensions rose.

Pakistan fired back with drone and missile attacks on Indian bases, but most were intercepted by India's air defenses.

Singh's comments come as people debate what really happened and how it affects India-Pakistan relations going forward.

His statements are being seen as an official word on some of the rumors swirling around this sensitive situation.