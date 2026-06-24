Mumbai records over 200mm rain, IMD warns through Thursday
India
Mumbai woke up to some serious rain on Wednesday, with over 200mm pouring down in just eight hours.
The IMD started the day with a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar, then dialed it back to orange by morning.
There is still a yellow warning for heavy showers through Thursday, so umbrellas are definitely staying out.
Malwani 272mm, waterlogging slows traffic
Malwani topped the charts with 272mm of rainfall overnight, followed by Powai (248mm), Charkop (244mm), and Kandivali (241mm).
Waterlogging hit places like Andheri Subway and Hindmata Junction hard, slowing traffic and forcing people to wade through accumulated water.
BMC teams worked early to clear flooded spots. Andheri Subway was reopened by sunrise.
Amid all this, a tree fell on a car near Dadar TT.