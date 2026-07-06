Mumbai red alert prompts private offices to allow WFH
India
Mumbai is bracing for some serious rain, with the weather department issuing a "red alert" for extremely heavy showers and strong winds.
Because of this, the city's disaster management authority has told private offices to let people work from home if possible, mainly to keep folks safe and off the roads during the worst of it.
Nonessential government offices adopt half-day schedules
Nonessential government offices are switching to half-day schedules.
The main goal: keep things running smoothly while making sure people stay safe as Mumbai deals with another round of wild monsoon weather.