Mumbai reopens schools colleges offices Wednesday amid IMD rain downgrade
India
Mumbai is getting back to routine on Wednesday: schools, colleges, and offices will stay open as usual.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has dialed down the rain warning from orange to yellow, so while the heavy downpours are easing up, some areas might still see waterlogging.
BMC on high alert deploys pumps
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on high alert and has set up extra pumps and teams in spots that usually flood.
If you're in a low-lying area, it's smart to stay cautious.
Private companies have been told they can let people work from home if needed.
Keep an eye on official updates in case anything changes with the weather or local transport.