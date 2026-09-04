Mumbai reports 441 H1N1 cases and 4,485 malaria cases
India
Between June and August, Mumbai reported 441 swine flu (H1N1) cases, a huge leap from just 62 last year.
Malaria is also up by 20%, with 4,485 cases so far.
It's a sharp uptick that has the city paying close attention.
BMC screens H1N1, surveys breeding spots
BMC teams are now screening suspected swine flu patients, handing out meds, and checking in on anyone who had close contact for 10 days.
Hospitals have set aside special beds and stocked up on equipment.
For malaria, they've surveyed 52,197 possible mosquito breeding spots in key wards to stop outbreaks early.
On a brighter note: dengue, leptospirosis, and COVID-19 numbers are all down this year in Mumbai.