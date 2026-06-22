Mumbai reservoir storage falls to 8.34% from 26.84% last year India Jun 22, 2026

Mumbai's main water reservoirs are down to just 8.34% capacity, way lower than last year's 26.84%.

That means the city is working with only 120,712 million liters of water, compared to a full capacity of 1,447,363 million liters.

Bhatsa, Mumbai's biggest reservoir, is at just 7.66%, and Upper Vaitarna has hit 0% usable storage.

Only Vihar stands out with a relatively higher level at 40.96%.