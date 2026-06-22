Mumbai reservoir storage falls to 8.34% from 26.84% last year
India
Mumbai's main water reservoirs are down to just 8.34% capacity, way lower than last year's 26.84%.
That means the city is working with only 120,712 million liters of water, compared to a full capacity of 1,447,363 million liters.
Bhatsa, Mumbai's biggest reservoir, is at just 7.66%, and Upper Vaitarna has hit 0% usable storage.
Only Vihar stands out with a relatively higher level at 40.96%.
IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai
Light rain in spots like Breach Candy and Bandra Kurla Complex gave some relief from the humidity this morning, but it's not enough to solve the bigger issue.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for June 22-24, warning of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across parts of the city, so keep your umbrellas handy!