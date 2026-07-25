Mumbai reservoirs 83.68% full after rain, IMD issues yellow alert
India
Mumbai's seven reservoirs are now nearly full, at 83.68% capacity, after a burst of heavy rain in the last 24 hours, according to the BMC.
Water levels jumped by over 6%, with Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi already overflowing.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city as wet weather continues.
Mumbai's Modak Sagar full, Tansa 98.45%
Modak Sagar hit full capacity on July 23; Tansa is almost there too at 98.45%, and Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Upper Vaitarna aren't far behind.
The IMD says to expect more heavy rain in some spots, gusty winds up to 70km/h, and a high tide over 3 meters on Saturday morning and a high tide in the evening.
So if you're heading out, or just planning your week, it's worth keeping an umbrella (and maybe some waterproof shoes) handy!