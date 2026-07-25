Mumbai reservoirs 83.68% full after rain, IMD issues yellow alert

Modak Sagar hit full capacity on July 23; Tansa is almost there too at 98.45%, and Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Upper Vaitarna aren't far behind.

The IMD says to expect more heavy rain in some spots, gusty winds up to 70km/h, and a high tide over 3 meters on Saturday morning and a high tide in the evening.

So if you're heading out, or just planning your week, it's worth keeping an umbrella (and maybe some waterproof shoes) handy!