Mumbai reservoirs surge to almost 29% but 10% cut stays
India
Mumbai's reservoirs just got a major boost thanks to some heavy rain; water levels in the city's seven main reservoirs shot up from about 16.92% to almost 29% in just one day.
Even with this surge, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says the 10% water cut will stick around for now.
Storage up 71% to 418B liters
Despite a huge 71% jump in water volume (now at 418 billion liters), Mumbai's storage is still way behind last year.
Reservoirs were 68% full at this time in July 2025.
The BMC wants to play it safe and keep restrictions until supplies get closer to normal, aiming to make sure everyone has enough water through the season.