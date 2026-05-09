Mumbai retired Merchant Navy captain loses ₹3.37cr in trading scam

Scammers demanded ₹37L tax, police probe

The fake site showed nearly ₹27 crore profits of ₹27 crore, but when he tried to cash out, the scammers demanded an extra ₹37 lakh as taxes.

That's when he got suspicious and went to the police.

Cyber cops have now registered a case for cheating and forgery and are investigating.

It's another reminder to double-check investment offers online: scammers are getting smarter every day.