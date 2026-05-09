Mumbai retired Merchant Navy captain loses ₹3.37cr in trading scam
India
A 71-year-old retired Merchant Navy captain from Mumbai lost ₹3.37 crore after falling for a sophisticated cyber scam.
The fraudsters posed as associates of Axis Capital's CEO, added him to a fake WhatsApp group, and convinced him to invest through a lookalike trading website.
Over time, he made over 61 transfers before realizing something was off.
Scammers demanded ₹37L tax, police probe
The fake site showed nearly ₹27 crore profits of ₹27 crore, but when he tried to cash out, the scammers demanded an extra ₹37 lakh as taxes.
That's when he got suspicious and went to the police.
Cyber cops have now registered a case for cheating and forgery and are investigating.
It's another reminder to double-check investment offers online: scammers are getting smarter every day.