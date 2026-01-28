Mumbai rings in 2026 with surprise New Year rain
Mumbai kicked off 2026 with an early morning downpour on January 1—definitely not your usual January weather.
Rain hit spots like Walkeshwar and Lower Parel shortly before 6am with D ward getting the most at 19.4mm, according to data from the IMD, Vagaries of Weather and BMC.
Why does this matter?
January is typically dry in Mumbai, so this rain caught everyone off guard—but in a good way.
Not only did it bring cooler, pleasant vibes to the city, but it also gave air quality a real boost.
Places like Chembur and Deonar saw AQI numbers drop noticeably after the showers.
The IMD says more light rain could be on the way over the next couple of days, so enjoy the fresh air while it lasts!