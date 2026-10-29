Mumbai rolls out AI cameras playing audio warnings to litterers
India
Mumbai is rolling out AI-powered cameras that spot people littering and instantly play audio warnings, hoping to keep the city cleaner.
The BMC kicked things off with a demo at Gajanan Vatika in Mahim (a spot known for frequent trash problems) showing the tech in action as it tracked someone about to toss waste and reminded them (loudly) to keep the area clean.
BMC plans wider AI camera rollout
The BMC plans to install these smart cameras across more areas soon, aiming to cut down on public littering.
Online reactions have been mostly positive, with some folks joking about using the cameras on officials too, while others say tech alone isn't enough: community awareness matters just as much for keeping Mumbai tidy.